GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran Odisha leader Damodar Rout passes away

Throughout his political career, Rout served in various capacities, including the Panchayati Raj department, health, and agriculture, demonstrating profound expertise in the intricacies of the Panchayati Raj system

March 22, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Damodar Rout, a stalwart of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Damodar Rout, a stalwart of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Damodar Rout, a stalwart of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a seven-time MLA, passed away following prolonged kidney ailments on March 22.

He was 83 years old. Survived by a son and two daughters, Rout had been actively involved in politics since 1974, showcasing unwavering loyalty to the former Odisha Chief Minister and legendary Biju Patnaik and consistently participating in anti-Congress politics.

Throughout his political career, Rout served in various capacities, including the Panchayati Raj department, health, and agriculture, demonstrating profound expertise in the intricacies of the Panchayati Raj system.

Known as a vocal leader, he never shied away from expressing his opinions, even when his contemporaries opted for silence to avoid repercussions from party leadership.

Rout last represented the Ersama-Balikuda constituency as an MLA from 2014 to 2019. Just before 2019 elections, he jumped to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, his tenure with the BJP was short-lived. Recently, the BJD revoked his expulsion.

Expressing condolences, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remarked, “I am saddened by the loss of the BJD leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His contributions to Odisha politics are invaluable, and his dedication to serving the people will be cherished forever.”

Reflecting on Rout’s legacy, senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra stated, “He was known for his straightforwardness and fearlessness in expressing his views, irrespective of opposition opinions.”

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.