Other States

Uddhav Thackeray announces ₹15 lakh compensation for kin of forest guard killed by tigress

A 2016 photo of tigress Maya and her cub at Tadoba.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A day after a woman park ranger was mauled to death by a tigress in the core area of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹15 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Swati Dhumane, in her mid-40s, was doing a sign survey in the tiger reserve under the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022 programme when the tigress, Maya, attacked and killed her on Saturday morning. The survey is a process of charting the signs, such as pugmarks and scratch marks on trees, that indicate tiger presence in the area.

Mr. Thackeray added that Ms. Dhumane’s husband would be given a job in the State Forest Department.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled Ms. Dhumane’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr. Yadav tweeted.

Ms. Dhumane had joined TATR a year ago, and this was her first wildlife posting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 11:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uddhav-thackeray-announces-15-lakh-compensation-for-kin-of-forest-guard-killed-by-tigress/article37614210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY