Two killed in clash between Congress, Akali workers in Punjab’s Moga

Two persons were killed while as many sustained minor injuries following a clash between the Congress and the Akali workers campaigning for civic polls in Punjab’s Moga district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of Moga district, said police. Both the factions first had heated arguments over some issue which later led to a clash.
Akali workers, who were campaigning for the February 14 municipal polls, alleged that Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee.
One person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana, said police.
A case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate from ward number 9 and six others, said police.
Three persons including Sidhu have been arrested, said police adding that two vehicles had also been impounded. Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the State will be held on February 14.
