Two guns recovered in Manipur’s Thoubal district

The police recovered two guns on Sunday morning in Manipur’s Thoubal district during search operations. However, there was no arrest during the raids conducted from 5 a.m. till 7 a.m. Thoubal district police superintendent S. Ibomcha said, “Ahead of the November 7 bypolls, we have stepped up security measures to ensure peaceful polling. Some days ago we recovered some guns, including licensed ones. The District Magistrate had officially issued an order asking gun owners to deposit the guns. He said that the owners who are declining to do so will face official action”.
He said that there were intensive searches on Sunday in 80 houses in Lilong areas of the district and the identity of 250 persons were verified. The SP said that the search operations would continue till November 7.
The Thoubal district police also arrested on Sunday two drug pushers along with 11.07 gram of high quality heroin. They were identified as Mohammad Ichan and Inus Khan. A case was registered against them.
