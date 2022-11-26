  1. EPaper
Two CRPF jawans on Gujarat election duty killed in firing by colleague

Jawan on poll duty in Porbandar opened fire over unknown issue using his official firearm, killing two and injuring two, both of whom are undergoing treatment in a government hospital

November 26, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on election duty in Gujarat’s Porbandar district were killed, and two others were injured, after their colleague opened fire over an unknown issue. 

The injured have been taken to a government hospital and are undergoing treatment. 

The jawans belonged to a CRPF battalion from Manipur and were sent to Porbandar for Assembly election duty. Before the firing, there was allegedly a clash among the jawans and one person resorted to firing from his official firearm.

Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

According to Porbandar district collector A.M. Sharma, the matter was being investigated. “A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured,” Mr. Sharma told local media. 

He added that among the two injured, one received a bullet injury in his stomach while the other was hit on his leg.

(With inputs from PTI)

