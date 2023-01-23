HamberMenu
TTE accused of gang rape in U.P. suspended

The TTE was arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman along with an accomplice on the Subedarganj Express

January 23, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Picture used for representational purposes only.

Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of Dehradoon Prayagraj Link Express who has been accused of gang rape has been placed under suspension and further disciplinary action is also being taken against him. The Government Railway Police (GRP) is also taking action against him under the Code of Criminal Procedure, official sources from the Ministry of Railways said.

The TTE was arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman along with an accomplice on the Subedarganj Express, a GRP official said on January 22.

GRP in-charge at the Chandausi railway station K.N. Singh said the woman submitted a complaint on January 21 alleging that TTE Raju Singh, who she was acquainted with, and another person gang-raped her on the train after offering her a seat in the AC first class coach. “The woman was waiting at the Chandausi railway station on January 16 when the accused TTE gave her a sit in the AC coach. She was going from Chandausi to Prayagraj’s Subedarganj. The accused was known to the woman. At around 10 p.m. between Chandausi and Aligarh, the TTE came with another person, whom she does not recognize, and allegedly raped her,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh said a case was registered based on the complaint and the TTE was arrested.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the other accused, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

