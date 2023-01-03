HamberMenu
Three undertrials from Pune jail die in hospital due to ailments, kin demand probe

Family members of the three deceased persons contested the jail administration’s claim of death by natural causes

January 03, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Pune

PTI
Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune died due to various ailments

Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune died due to various ailments | Photo Credit: PTI

Three undertrials lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail in Maharashtra's Pune city have died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

However, family members of the three deceased persons contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.

A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.

"One of the three undertrials was HIV positive, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment. All of them died during treatment on December 31. It was a natural death," he added.

