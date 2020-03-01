Three students drown in Odisha’s Kolab reservoir

Three college students drowned in Kolab reservoir in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday afternoon.

All three were second-year students of degree course in Government College, Koraput. They were among a group of seven students who had gone to banks of the reservoir to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

While bathing in the reservoir, the three victims — Ramakant Patnaik, Sandip Pujari hailing from Malkangiri district and Manmath Sasmal from Ganjam district — slipped and drowned in the deep waters.

On receiving information about the mishap, firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the three drowned students from the water. They were transported to SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput, where they were declared brought dead. Personnel of Koraput Town police station have started an inquiry into the incident.