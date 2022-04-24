Three LeT militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Two Pakistanis among the trio, police said

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including two Pakistanis, were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday afternoon. The slain militants were identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit, Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani, a Pakistani terrorist, and Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

The trio was encircled during a joint cordon and search operation of the police and Army (50RR ) in the said area. ”The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the police said.

Terming the operation “a big success”, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, “ Rehan was recruited by LeT ex-chief Abbas Sheikh and was part of killer group of slain terrorist Mehran. After the killing of Mehran, Bashit became No. 1 and Rehan No 2.”

According to the police records, Arif Hazar was involved in the killings of Inspector Parvez in front of mosque at Menganwari Nowgam in 2021, Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir in Khanyar, police personnel Javaid Ahmad at Saidapora Eidgah and a mobile shop owner Umar Nazir Bhat at Main Chowk Habba Kadal.

“He was also involved in an attack on two outside labourers at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam on April 22 this year,” the police said.