Three arrested for selling adulterated Ayurvedic syrup 

December 03, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - AHMEDABAD

After the deaths of five persons due to the consumption of an adulterated Ayurvedic syrup containing Methanol, Gujarat police on Saturday arrested three persons, including two grocers. The arrests came after the police found their role in selling the adulterated syrup in Kheda district in Central Gujarat.

So far, five persons have died while two are in the hospital.

The incident forced the police to set up a special team to probe the matter and selling of Ayurvedic syrup in the region.

According to the police; two persons who had reportedly supplied bottles are yet to be arrested.

The shop had sold bottles of the syrup to at least 50 persons, as per the preliminary investigation.

“We have arrested Kishor Sodha and his brother Ishwar Sodha, the owners of the grocery store which sold the suspected syrup to the victims. When the duo was questioned, they identified one Yogesh Sindhi as the person who supplied them with the syrup. All three were arrested yesterday (Friday),” said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

The Police chief added that during the interrogation, Sindhi disclosed the names of Nitin Kotwani and Bhavesh Shevkani from whom he had procured bottles of the syrup before Diwali. The duo, who hail from Vadodara city, are wanted in connection with the case.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Nadiad rural police station on Friday evening on the charges of culpable homicide, poisoning, and forgery among others after five persons died in Bilodara and Bagdu villages on November 28 and 29.

The deceased were suspected to have consumed ‘Kalmeghasav Asavarishta’, sold over the counter, to nearly 50 people by the grocery shop owned by the Sodha brothers from Bilodara village near Nadiad.

“While five persons died after consuming the syrup, two others are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Another person who was treated at a private hospital for two days was shifted to Nadiad Civil Hospital on Friday evening,” Mr Gadhiya told reporters on Saturday.