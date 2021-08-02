Suspected brown sugar, cash seized in Manipur

Two persons alleged to be drug traffickers were taken into custody at Lilong area.

Suspected brown sugar worth about ₹2.2 crore was seized in a raid by a combined team of the Thoubal district police commandos and security personnel led by Inspector N. Tikendra Meitei at Lilong area in the district on August 1 morning, police sources said.

Two persons alleged to be drug traffickers were taken into custody. They are M. Wahid, 25, and his wife Nasima, 23, of Lilong. Suspected brown sugar was recovered inside eight soap dish and 28 small plastic packets. Besides, ₹1,82,000 in cash and a car were also confiscated. The suspects were handed over at the police station at Lilong for further interrogation.

Officials said that police personnel, commandos and personnel of 16 Assam Rifles formed the team to conduct the raid.