Sunni Waqf Board denies diluting its stand in Ayodhya case

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday denied reports that it was diluting its stand in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday denied reports that it was diluting its stand in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Board also welcomed the permission granted for mediation by the Supreme Court.

 

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday denied reports that it was diluting its stand in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. It said it “”unequivocally affirms its full faith in the ability and competence” of senior counsel Rajeev Dhawan, who is arguing for the Muslim side.

Mr. Dhawan is “doing a commendable job in putting forth the case of Babri Masjid,” Board chairman Zufar Ahmed Faruqi said. The Board “shall ever remain indebted to him [Mr. Dhawan].”

The Board also welcomed the permission granted for mediation by the Supreme Court, arguing that a “mutually amicable settlement will be beneficial for both the communities in maintaining harmony and cordial relations.”

The Board's clarification was issued a day after a faction of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind accused Mr. Faruqi of engaging in activities that raised “suspicion” in the case and warned him against entering into any “secret deals” that went against the Constitution or harmed the Muslim community.

