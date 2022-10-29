State Home Ministers’ meet | Amit Shah flags rise in number of mazaars in Gujarat’s Bet Dwarka

States made a presentation on cyber issues, enhancing conviction rate, drug trafficking and national security and border management issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah red flagged the disproportionate rise in number of mazaars (shrines) in Bet Dwarka, an island off the coast of Dwarka in Gujarat to highlight the challenges in coastal security at the State Home Ministers’ conference that concluded October 28.

Mr. Shah is learnt to have raised the issue at the concluding session of the two-day conference when he reportedly informed the delegates that the tiny island had more shrines and tombs than its population.

The Gujarat administration had recently carried out a demolition drive against several illegal structures in Bet Dwarka. The Muslim-majority Island is famous for the Dwarkadhish Mukhya Mandir that is said to have been the residence of Lord Krishna when he ruled Dwarka. At a public meeting in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on October 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for conducting the demolition drive along Gujarat’s coastline and restoring the pride of Bet Dwarka. Gujarat goes to polls in December this year.

The State Home Ministers conference or the Chintan Shivir to discuss internal security subjects was held the first time after the Bharatiya Janta Party came to power in 2014. The Congress led United Progressive Alliance government regularly held Chief Ministers internal security conclave.

At the session, the Ministry of Home Affairs apprised the delegates that also included State Director General of Police and State Home Secretaries about the need for digitisation of birth and death registration records and the problems posed by foreigners staying illegally in India.

States made a presentation on cyber issues, enhancing conviction rate, drug trafficking and national security and border management issues.

Mr. Shah said at the conference that internal security is the shared responsibility of Centre and States and States should annually review goals and set in place a plan for the year 2047. He said around 9,200 militants have surrendered in Northeast in the past eight years and development was taking place in the region and areas under Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) had been reduced.

The Minister had earlier said that States should have a uniform law and order policy as certain crimes such as cross-border terrorism and cybercrimes transcend regional and international boundaries.