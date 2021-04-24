Oxygen shortage | Six patients die at private hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar

The district administration has confirmed the deaths, however, to ascertain the exact cause of deaths a committee has been set up, which will file its report by afternoon on Saturday.

Six patients have died on Friday night at a private hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar, apparently on account of shortage of medical oxygen, according to a government official.

The district administration has confirmed the deaths, however, to ascertain the exact cause of deaths a committee has been set up, which will file its report by afternoon on Saturday. The team will also ascertain whether the patients were COVID-19 infected or non-COVID-19 patients.

“Six people have died at Neelkanth hospital. We are probing the matter. A team for death analysis has been set up to find out what has happened. There is an apprehension that the supply of oxygen has been diverted. At Government Medical College also there was shortage of oxygen yesterday [Friday] night,” Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar told The Hindu on Saturday.

“There is an apprehension that the patients have died due to shortage of oxygen. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The team is visiting the hospital and will examine the cause and submit a report,” said Mr. Khaira.

“Whether the patients, who died were COIVD-19 infected or not, we will come to know only after the report is submitted,” he said.

Mr. Khaira added that there is a crisis amid shortage of medical oxygen. “No doubt there’s a crisis. We have advised private hospital to admit only that many patients that they can handle on the basis of assured oxygen supply. Rest of the patients they should send to the GMC,” he said.