The Olympic games in Paris was off to a spectacular start on July 26, with the athletes’ parade taking outside the main stadium on the river Seine. Cultural tableaux, a cabaret show by Lady Gaga, musical performances by leading French artists, including Aya Nakamura, and Celine Dion singing on top of the Eiffel Tower were some of the highlights of the spectacular show, which was conceptualised by Thierry Reboul and directed by Thomas Jolly.

Now, the action moves to the area, where thousands of athletes will be compete for medals across 32 sports. These sports encompass a wide range of disciplines, from traditional favourites like athletics, swimming, and gymnastics to newer additions such as sport climbing and skateboarding. Football, basketball, and hockey, will also be prominent, alongside individual precision sports like archery and shooting.

Among them is a 78-member strong Indian contingent. India will participate in several events like Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Golf, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and boxing in the tournament.

What are the events Indians are participating in today? Here’s today’s day schedule.