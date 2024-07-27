GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates: After a glamorous opening ceremony, action shifts to the area

Paris Olympics 2024 begins today; Indian team to participate in seven games on day 1

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Eiffel Tower and the Olympics rings are lit up during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. AP/PTI(AP07_27_2024_000081A)

The Eiffel Tower and the Olympics rings are lit up during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. AP/PTI(AP07_27_2024_000081A) | Photo Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE

The Olympic games in Paris was off to a spectacular start on July 26, with the athletes’ parade taking outside the main stadium on the river Seine. Cultural tableaux, a cabaret show by Lady Gaga, musical performances by leading French artists, including Aya Nakamura, and Celine Dion singing on top of the Eiffel Tower were some of the highlights of the spectacular show, which was conceptualised by Thierry Reboul and directed by Thomas Jolly. 

Read: Paris unveils ultimate spectacle with pomp, fervour and splendour

Now, the action moves to the area, where thousands of athletes will be compete for medals across 32 sports. These sports encompass a wide range of disciplines, from traditional favourites like athletics, swimming, and gymnastics to newer additions such as sport climbing and skateboarding. Football, basketball, and hockey, will also be prominent, alongside individual precision sports like archery and shooting.

Also read: Full list of Olympics sports disciplines

Among them is a 78-member strong Indian contingent. India will participate in several events like Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Golf, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and boxing in the tournament. 

What are the events Indians are participating in today? Here’s today’s day schedule

Catch all the action in this LIVE blog.

    Related Topics

    Paris Olympics 2024

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.