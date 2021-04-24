Oxygen shortage | 20 COVID-19 patients die in Delhi Jaipur Golden Hospital

Meanwhile, Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply moments after it exhausted its stock.

As many as 20 critically-ill COVID-19 patients died at Jaipur Golden Hospital in the national capital on Friday night due to low stock of oxygen.

The city has been grappling with shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

"20 critically ill COVID patients died last night over oxygen crisis. The oxygen stock was never completely dry, but the pressure was low as we were running out of stock," Dr. D.K. Baluja, Medical Director of Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi told The Hindu.

Dr. Baluja said that the hospital has over 210 patients and they only have oxygen stock to last for 45 minutes at 10:15 am on Saturday.

"We were supposed to get a supply of 3,600 litres of oxygen at 5 pm on Friday, but we got 1,500 litres at 12 pm. There was a 7-hour delay and by that time the pressure of oxygen supply was low. Even while refilling, it takes time for the pressure to build up," he said.

Meanwhile, Batra Hospital in Delhi’s Tughlakabad Institutional Area received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock.

Oxygen stock of Batra Hospital in Delhi was almost zero around 8:30 am on Saturday, the hospital said adding that around 9:30 am, they received oxygen through the Delhi government.

"The oxygen was almost zero and we diverted oxygen from everywhere else to the ICU. We have 265 COVID patients," said Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, Executive Director of the hospital, when asked how the hospital managed the situation.