SGPC accuses Congress of hurting Sikh sentiments by distorting prayer

Seeks action against the party and also apology from it

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — the body responsible for the management of Gurdwaras — on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party accusing it of distorting Sikh prayer for its political interest.

A written complaint has been lodged by the SGPC with the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab seeking action against the party, besides asking the Congressto issue a public apology.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Congress party has distorted the last lines of Sikh prayer “Nanak Naam Charhdi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala” and is using it as “Punjab Di Charhdi Kala, Congress Mange Sarbat Da Bhala”, for its personal and political interests in the run up to the polls.

“The Congress has distorted the Sikh terminology and installed the objectionable content on its hoarding boards at many places and also posted it on its Punjab Congress Twitter handle,” said Mr. Dhami.

Terming it as playing with the Sikh sentiments, Mr. Dhami said, “These words of the Sikh prayer are ingrained in the hearts of every Sikh while Congress has hurt the Sikh sentiments by changing them.

“The misuse of Sikh terminology by the Congress party has created great resentment in the Sikh community and the SGPC, the representative body of the Sikhs, is receiving objections from the Sangat [community],” he said.

“The SGPC has sent a complaint to Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer urging him to take strict notice of this move of the Congress and get it withdrawn immediately. The election officer has also been urged to take action to instruct the Congress to remove all its hoarding boards carrying objectionable content and ask the party to issue a public apology,” saidMr.Dhami.

He said no one has the right to use terms related to Sikh sentiments for their political and personal interests.