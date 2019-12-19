Section 144 enforced in all of U.P. ahead of CAA protest

Section 144 was enforced in all of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night ahead of the scheduled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. DGP O.P. Singh appealed to the parents not to allow their children to participate in any demonstration or march or else they will face action.

Internet services were also suspended in Azamgarh district on Wednesday for 48 hours after protests on two consecutive days against the CAA.

The police resorted to using mild force to disperse protesters in the Mubarakpur area on Tuesday after stones were allegedly pelted at them during the march. A day earlier, a protest march was staged in Azamgarh city area.

Azamgarh police said on Twitter that the protesters violated Section 144 and raised provocative slogans. On the basis of videography and CCTV footage, 20 persons had been identified in Azamgarh city and 30 in Mubarakpur tehsil, out of which 10 were detained, police said.

“Those posting provocative items on social media are being identified. Strict action will be taken against all unruly elements,” said the police.

A spokesperson for Azamgarh SP said Internet had been suspended for two days due to the law and order situation

. Earlier in the day, district police chief Triveni Singh told a television channel that Internet services could be suspended as “some people are trying to spread rumours through WhatsApp and Facebook.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Thursday’s scheduled protest march against the CAA in Lucknow by various groups, the president of a local outfit, Rihai Manch, which is one of the petitioners against the CAA in the Supreme Court, was placed under house arrest.