Satisfactory that probe against Brij Bhushan Singh has begun: Sharad Pawar

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the protesting wrestlers want Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest, while the government says it will conduct a probe first and then take a decision. "It is a matter of satisfaction that the probe has begun," he added.

June 07, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Aurangabad

PTI
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. File

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 7 said it is a matter of satisfaction that an inquiry has begun against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief who is facing sexual harassment allegations from some women wrestlers.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Mr. Pawar said the protesting wrestlers want Mr. Sharan Singh's arrest, while the government says it will conduct a probe first and then take a decision. "It is a matter of satisfaction that the probe has begun," he added.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused Mr. Singh of sexually harassing them. The BJP leader has denied the charges.

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Mr. Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.” “Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Mr. Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation,” officials said.

They also said a minor complainant, whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Mr. Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 164.

Meanwhile, asked about reports of some NCP leaders planning to join Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Mr. Pawar said, "It is not a matter of worry for us." On BRS trying to make inroads into Maharashtra, the NCP president said, "The coming of BRS cannot be ignored. We will see what they can do in Maharashtra."

