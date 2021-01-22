SAD leader Sirsa says he was arrested in U.P.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday.
“Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested me at Bilaspur, Pilibhit. My offence – I have been raising voice for Farmers rights and even Supreme Court also recognises the farmers’ right to protest. Is that a criminal offence; I want to ask UP Police,” Mr. Sirsa tweeted, along with some pictures.
Mr. Sirsa is also president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which has been providing food to the farm union delegations during their negotiations with Central Ministers.
Earlier in the evening, Mr. Sirsa had tweeted that he was at the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Bareilly. “Farmers are being sent notices for no reason at all. We stand in solidarity with the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and will ensure that UP Police shouldn’t curb their right to protest,” he tweeted.
