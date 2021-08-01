Road to boxer Lovlina’s home being repaired in Assam

The road in Golaghat district had not been metalled for a long time

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started repairing the road to boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s home in eastern Assam’s Golaghat district. The work was undertaken soon after she reached the welterweight category semi-finals in women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, assuring at least a bronze medal for India.

The 23-year-old pugilist’s home in Baromukhia village under the Sarupathar Assembly constituency has had a partly-metalled road for years. The village is about 3 km from Barpathar, the nearest town.

“We are trying to repair the road with sand and gravel before she returns from Tokyo. The road will be metalled after the monsoon season,” Sarupathar’s Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Biswajit Phukan said, adding that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had wanted the road to be usable for vehicles within a few days.

PWD officials said about 600 metres of the road leading to Lovlina’s home would be repaired for now.