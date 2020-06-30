Rivers in Bihar flowing above danger level, flood threat looms large in most north districts

With four rivers flowing above danger level, the threat of flood looms large in parts of north Bihar.

The State meteorological department, meanwhile, has predicted that heavy rain would continue till July 2.

Rivers Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Mahananda were flowing above danger level at many places on Monday, threatening to inundate several parts of north Bihar districts such as Muzaffarpur, Katihar, Purnia, Jhanjharpur in Madhubani and Sitamarhi.

The water level in the Ganga too is gradually increasing, according to officials.

The Central Water Commission on Monday tweeted to say that “river Bagmati at Benibad in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar continues to flow in severe situation”.

NDRF, SDRF deployed

Meanwhile, in view of the flood threat, the State government has deployed several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in these areas.

As many as 13 teams of the NDRF and 14 teams of the SDRF have been deployed in sensitive areas of districts such as Katihar, Purnia, Araria, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Nalanda, Saran, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Saharsha, Madhepura and Buxar, said a senior official of State Disaster Management Department.

“Besides, some home guard personnel too have been deployed there to make villagers aware of how to protect themselves in the time of flood and COVID-19,” said the official not wanting to be named.

“Though, situation is under control now, with heavy rain in catchment areas of Nepal and in the State as well, the threat of flood looms large in these areas of north Bihar districts,” he added.