Resume physical courts or face stir, says Bar Council of N-E States

The Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim has asked the Gauhati High Court and its five-member panel to resume physical courts at all levels from September 1 or face a stir.
The Bar Council resented the “unilateral” decision for extending the existing system of virtual courts till September 5. The Gauhati HC had on August 11 constituted this committee comprising five judges for examining the feasibility of resumption of physical courts after the district Bar Associations underscored the fiscal hardships faced by the legal fraternity.
The committee was formed “for taking decisions for opening the courts or imposing restrictions on court functioning of the Gauhati High Court as well as the outlying Benches and subordinate courts of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.” It held a meeting with the Bar Council and other stakeholders on August 17.
“After suggestions from different stakeholders for resumption of physical courts at the earliest, the committee said it would communicate its decision by August 22. As instructed by this panel, the Bar Council had on August 21 submitted some modalities for reopening the courts,” said Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, chairman of the Bar Council of five Northeastern States.
“But without communicating its decision to the stakeholders, the committee unilaterally issued a notification on August 21 and extended the virtual court system till September 5,” he told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath