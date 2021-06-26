Restoration of full statehood remains our demand, says CPI(M) leader

Worried national parties vacillating on Article 370, says Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who was among the 14 politicians from Jammu and Kashmir who attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, said restoration of full statehood for J&K with a Governor remained the top priority.

At the meeting, he said Home Minister Amit Shah said statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”. Mr. Tarigami told a group of reporters on Friday that the Prime Minister told the leaders that their concerns had been noted and that the same would not be ‘ignored’. “What it means, only time will tell.”

The gathering was the first such meeting to be organised after the Centre removed the special status of J&K under Article 370 and split the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Mr. Tarigami said he told the Prime Minister while he appreciated the meeting being held, it would have been better had it been held in July 2019.

He said he was ‘worried’ that “national parties are vacillating” regarding Article 370. When asked to clarify, he said some parties supported the government during the debate in Parliament when the special status was revoked and the State reorganised.

He said the Home Minister asked the leaders to support the ongoing delimitation process. He said the CPI(M) had not been contacted by the Delimitation Commission yet.

“We are more concerned about restoration of original statehood. Election is a routine exercise. Recently, DDC polls were held and we participated in them. We are asking for creating a conducive environment for polls,” he said, when asked if his party would participate in Assembly elections if they were to be held before restoration of statehood.

He said the leaders had asked for restoration of civil rights and return of Kashmiri Pandits with dignity and security. He also said Assam had been left out of the delimitation process and Assembly polls were held there recently. “Why can’t elections be held in J&K [before delimitation],” he asked.

Double standards

In another example of apparent double standards, Mr. Tarigami said India was a huge country with diversity and uniqueness. He said Nagaland “feels unique”. “You [government] are talking to them, not bulldozing. Why is the same thing not being followed for J&K?”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said “nothing tangible had emerged” out of the meeting. He said it was a good gesture that the mainstream parties of J&K had attended the meeting. He said it appeared the meeting was called due to international pressures with the U.S. withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, rather than any domestic compulsions.