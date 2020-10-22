Relief for Mukhtar Ansari’s sons

Allahabad HC grants interim relief from arrest

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim relief from arrest to the two sons of jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari in a case of alleged illegal occupation of government land.

An FIR was lodged against the MLA and his two sons Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in August on charges of illegal occupation.

The charges included criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Mr. Abbas Ansari is a national-level shooter and had also contested the 2017 Assembly elections only to lose by a thin margin.

“Having regard to the overall facts and circumstances, as discussed above, the petitioners have been able to make out the case for grant of interim relief,” the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court said.

A division bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Saroj Yadav in an order dated October 21 noted that the investigation in the case would go on and that the petitioners will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.