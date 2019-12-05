Other States

Rape victim set ablaze in UP’s Unnao

Photo used for illustration purpose. File

Photo used for illustration purpose. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Five men, including one who was accused of raping her, set the victim ablaze.

A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said.

The woman has named five persons and three of them have been arrested, the police said.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.

Priyanka slams Shah, Adityanath

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on the law and order situation.

“Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda,” Ms. Gandhi said in a tweet.

