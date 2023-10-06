HamberMenu
Rajasthan CM announces three new districts ahead of Assembly election

Three new districts being created to meet the public demand.

October 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts – Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman – ahead of the Assembly election, taking the total number of districts in the State to 53.

The Congress government had created 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State in August this year.

Mr. Gehlot said the three new districts were being created to meet the public demand and in accordance with the recommendations of a high-level committee. “In future also, matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved as per the committee’s report,” Mr. Gehlot said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While Malpura will be carved out of the existing Tonk district, Sujangarh will be created from Churu and Kuchaman from Nagaur. The announcement comes shortly before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Assembly election, due in December.

The tenure of the high-level committee, headed by former civil servant Ram Lubhaya, was earlier extended by six months to enable people to send in their suggestions. The people in several parts of the State had resorted to bandhs and staged protests for several days against either the proposed inclusion of certain areas or ignoring the demand for new districts.

Most of the new districts have been created in the regions where the Congress registered victory in the 2018 Assembly election.

