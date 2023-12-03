HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM on toll, Marathi signboard issues

Meeting comes a day after MNS workers protested in Pune over several shops not having signboards in Marathi

December 03, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (right) meets with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s Varsha residence in Mumbai on Saturday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (right) meets with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s Varsha residence in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issues of Marathi signboards put up outside shops and toll collection in the State.

The meeting took place at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister, the CM’s office said.

On Friday, the MNS protested in various parts of Pune over several shops not having signboards in Marathi. Videos of the protest went viral on social media.

Later, a case was registered against the party leaders for allegedly vandalising shops that did not have signboards in Marathi.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.