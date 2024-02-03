GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns; cites personal reasons

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh," Banwarilal Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

February 03, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. File

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tenders his resignation. In his letter to the President Droupadi Murmu he wrote, "Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige." Mr. Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Their meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

On Wednesday, a division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the AAP. The party had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The Supreme Court on February 2 agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging the high court order. Mr. Purohit had been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over various issues in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)

