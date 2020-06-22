Punjab Cabinet nod for public grievance redressal policy

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved a comprehensive public grievance redressal policy to bring the grievance mechanisms of all departments under one umbrella, within the ambit of ‘digital Punjab’.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. “There is currently no single interface for citizens to register their grievances with the government, which necessitated the formulation of a comprehensive policy in this regard,” said an official statement.

The statement added that the policy provides for establishment of a clear standardised work-flow for grievance redressal, assigns time-lines to each officer in the work-flow for resolution of grievance, enables citizens to submit their feedback on the resolution provided, escalates grievances to higher authorities and allows for analysis of the collected data for evidence-based decision making.

The Cabinet also decided to set up four new COVID-19 testing laboratories, with priority appointment of the 131 essential staff needed for these labs. Besides, the Cabinet cleared the proposal of Medical Education and Research Department to create and fill up four posts of assistant professor (microbiology) on ad-hoc basis in these four viral testing laboratories, said the statement.

The statement said that for expeditious disposal of cases related to POCSO and crime against women, the Cabinet has okayed the creation of 35 posts for setting up of three new units of DNA, cyber forensic and audio-voice analysis in the Forensic Science Laboratory at S.A.S Nagar.