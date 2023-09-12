Priyanka Gandhi to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

September 12, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Shimla

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Kullu districts on September 12 and oversee relief-and-restoration works. She would also interact with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Kullu and Mandi districts on July 14 and 15.

Ms. Gandhi, who arrived at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu this morning, stopped to receive flowers from local women at the airport and also spoke to the Congress workers and local growers about apple production, transportation and rates of boxes.

The Congress leader had recently alleged that apple boxes in Himachal Pradesh are being sold at one third rates after the Adani Group released the procurement price, and asked why the Prime Minister is not doing anything for them.

Ms. Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The Congress leader would also visit Shimla and Solan districts.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of ₹8,679 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 11. More than 260 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to the State emergency operation centre.

As many as 165 landslides and 72 flash floods were reported during the monsoon season. Out of the 111 deaths in landslides, 94 were reported in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts, while 18 out of 19 deaths due to flash floods were also witnessed in these districts.

Chief Minister Sukhu has pegged the losses at ₹12,000 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster.