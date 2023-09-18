HamberMenu
One killed, 5 injured in bus-car collision on Puri-Konark marine-drive road

The accident took place this morning on Puri-Konark marine-drive road when the car collided with the state run bus, a senior officer said

September 18, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Puri

PTI

One person was killed and five others were critically injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car on Monday in Odisha's Puri district, police said.

The accident took place this morning on Puri-Konark marine-drive road when the car collided with the state-run bus, a senior officer said.

"One occupant of the car died on the spot while the five injured are critical. The condition of the Mo Bus driver is also serious as the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree after the accident," he said.

The car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Chandrabhaga in Konark while the bus was on its way to Konark from Puri when the accident took place, the police officer said.

The officer said the injured persons were taken to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

"Two of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack," he said, adding that the deceased person is yet to be identified.

