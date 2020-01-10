Other States

Paper leak mastermind arrested

more-in

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police nabbed Arvind Rana, the alleged mastermind of ‘solver’ gang, from Meerut in the early hours of Friday. Notorious for leaking papers and putting ‘solvers’ in place of real candidates in exams, Rana was wanted by both the U.P. and the Delhi police. He was arrested in front of his residence in Akshar Dham Colony in Meerut with the help of an informant.

According to official sources, he was about to leave for Delhi as he had taken money to get the paper of the impending Fire Services Exam leaked. With time, he changed his methods and used technology and influence in higher echelons to keep the police at bay.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 10:55:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/paper-leak-mastermind-arrested/article30537581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY