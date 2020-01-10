Paper leak mastermind arrested

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police nabbed Arvind Rana, the alleged mastermind of ‘solver’ gang, from Meerut in the early hours of Friday. Notorious for leaking papers and putting ‘solvers’ in place of real candidates in exams, Rana was wanted by both the U.P. and the Delhi police. He was arrested in front of his residence in Akshar Dham Colony in Meerut with the help of an informant.
According to official sources, he was about to leave for Delhi as he had taken money to get the paper of the impending Fire Services Exam leaked. With time, he changed his methods and used technology and influence in higher echelons to keep the police at bay.
