Omar Abdullah takes umbrage at shooting of serial allowed inside J&K Assembly complex

January 12, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on January 12 took umbrage at the shooting being allowed inside the J&K Assembly complex, which remains unelected since 2018.

Mr. Abdullah shared a series of pictures of the Treasury and Opposition benches occupied by actors inside the J&K Assembly Complex on social media platform ‘X’.

“The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors and extras use it as a set for TV dramas,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah, who was sworn in as J&K CM in 2009, said the shooting inside the complex was “insulting”.

“What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for six years. What an absolute shame!!!! (sic),” Mr. Abdullah said.

Another NC leader and former legislator Dr Syed Bashir Ahmad Veeri described the opening up of J&K Assembly for shooting as “unimaginable and unthinkable”. “No less than a sacrilegious act,” he said.