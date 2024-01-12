GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omar Abdullah takes umbrage at shooting of serial allowed inside J&K Assembly complex

Mr. Abdullah shared a series of pictures of the Treasury and Opposition benches occupied by actors inside the J&K Assembly Complex on social media platform ‘X’

January 12, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on January 12 took umbrage at the shooting being allowed inside the J&K Assembly complex.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on January 12 took umbrage at the shooting being allowed inside the J&K Assembly complex. | Photo Credit: X@OmarAbdullah

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on January 12 took umbrage at the shooting being allowed inside the J&K Assembly complex, which remains unelected since 2018.

Mr. Abdullah shared a series of pictures of the Treasury and Opposition benches occupied by actors inside the J&K Assembly Complex on social media platform ‘X’.

“The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors and extras use it as a set for TV dramas,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah, who was sworn in as J&K CM in 2009, said the shooting inside the complex was “insulting”. 

“What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for six years. What an absolute shame!!!! (sic),” Mr. Abdullah said. 

Another NC leader and former legislator Dr Syed Bashir Ahmad Veeri described the opening up of J&K Assembly for shooting as “unimaginable and unthinkable”. “No less than a sacrilegious act,” he said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / television industry / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.