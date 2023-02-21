Office of National Panthers Party in Jammu sealed

February 21, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - JAMMU

Former Education Minister of J&K Harsh Dev Singh, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to revive his parent organisation National Panthers Party (NPP), on Monday accused J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh of “conniving with the BJP to demolish the Opposition” in the Union Territory (UT).

Hours after the NPP’s office was sealed in Jammu, Mr. Singh said, “Unfortunately, the L-G seems to be working on the instructions of the BJP. The L-G should see all political parties as equal. But there is one set of laws for the BJP and another for Opposition parties,” Mr. Singh said.

NPP founder Bhim Singh had operated from the office set up in Gandhi Nagar in Jammu after he was elected as MLC in 2002. However, his death in 2022 saw a split in the party.

Mr. Singh said the administration had sealed the office on Monday allegedly “without serving any notice”.

“The Chief Justice of J&K should take suo moto notice of this violation. The BJP leaders and supporters are allowed to use official and ministerial bungalows despite not holding any official position. They enjoy all the perks. There are parties that are yet to get election symbols but function from government accommodations. The NPP is one of the oldest parties from Jammu. The L-G is presiding over a dark regime in J&K. It’s a dictatorship,” Mr. Singh said.

He threatened to expose the “nexus” between the L-G’s administration and the BJP. “I receive threats. Conspiracies are being hatched to harm me. This will not deter me from exposing them. The Opposition in J&K is being demolished. The NPP will not be cowed down by such actions,” he declared.