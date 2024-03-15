GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nursing student found dead in U.P.'s Etawah: Police

Students of the college staged a protest on the campus, demanding swift action in the matter

March 15, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Etawah

PTI

The body of a 20-year-old female nursing student of the Saifai Medical College was found from a spot near the Etawah-Saifai road, police said on Friday.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma, it appears that the woman was killed and the body dumped at the spot on Thursday evening. The deceased had an injury mark on her neck, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased was a third-year student of the nursing course. One of her friends alerted the warden when she did not turn up for her class on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Students of the college staged a protest on the campus, demanding swift action in the matter.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the State over the incident.

"The death of a Saifai University student under suspicious circumstances is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime becoming a zero during the BJP's time in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a post in Hindi on microblogging platform X.

Mr. Yadav also shared a video on X of the protesting students and demanded a judicial inquiry into the woman's death.

"The BJP government is neither able to protect the honour of women nor their lives," he said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.