NGT asks Chandigarh to formulate action plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Union Territory of Chandigarh to develop a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in a bid to control air pollution.

Following submissions made by the Advisor to Chandigarh, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We have been informed that air pollution is a serious cause of concern in Chandigarh due to excessive number of vehicles on the roads resulting in high emission level. If it is so, remedial measures have to be planned and executed.”

Number of vehicles

“Steps be taken to assess the number of vehicles to be permitted proportionate to the capacity of the area. Based on such study and analysis, an appropriate policy framework be worked out,” the Bench added.

Based on reports provided to the tribunal pertaining to solid waste management, the Bench directed authorities to take steps towards compliance of the Solid Waste Management rules within six weeks. Stating that steps taken towards plastic waste management and bio-medical waste management are “inadequate,” the NGT directed authorities to comply with relevant bio-medical and plastic waste management rules.

Waste treatment

“Efforts should be made to ensure treatment and processing of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste for which the existing plant should be put into operation by resolving the issues. The legacy waste dump sites should not be simply capped but should be bio-mined and then kept and maintained in accordance to (relevant rules),” the Bench added.

Quarterly reports

While the Advisor has been asked to provide quarterly reports to the tribunal, he has to be present before the green panel in October with relevant compliance reports.