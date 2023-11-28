HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET aspirant from West Bengal found dead in Kota; 25th case this year

This was the 25th case of death by suicide by a coaching student here this year

November 28, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

PTI
Representational Image.

Representational Image.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found dead in his rented accommodation in Rajasthan’s Kota but no note has been recovered from his room, police said on November 28.

Faureed Hussain (20), a native of West Bengal's Birhum district had been preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year. He had been living the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year.

Also read: The stressful lives of students in Kota | Data

Some other students of coaching institutes also lived in the same house.

Hussain was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday. When he did not come out of his room till 8 pm, his friends called him but he did not open the door. Following this, they informed the house owner, who called the police, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station Rajesh Pathak said.

Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth dead, he said, adding, "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained." Post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive, the police officer said.

This was the 25th case of death by suicide by a coaching student here this year. On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life . It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students have died by suicide.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajasthan / suicide

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.