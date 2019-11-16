NDRF to train unit to save heritage structures

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon come up with a specialized unit in each battalion to help preserve monuments and other heritage structures battered by disasters, apart from its basic responsibility of rescue and restoration.

“There will be a set of personnel in each battalion of NDRF who will get the basic training on preserving monuments. These personnel will have some sort of insights as to how to preserve heritage structures in the pre and post disaster scenario,” Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of NDRF, told The Hindu, here.