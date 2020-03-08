‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Allahabad HC defers hearing to 3 p.m. today

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday moved the hearing in the ‘name and shame’ hoardings case to 3 p.m. on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The court took suo motu notice of the Lucknow administration’s controversial decision to ‘name and shame’ persons accused in the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by putting up their photos in hoardings all over the city.

The court was not “prima facie satisfied” with the Uttar Pradesh government on the CAA ‘name and shame’ hoardings, said HC counsel Ashish Misra.

The court in oral observations called the hoardings an “absolute encroachment on personal liberty,” and hoped the government would take corrective measures, said lawyers.

The Uttar Pradesh government sought a deferment of the hearing saying that the State Advocate General would require more time to fly down to Prayagraj due to the bad weather. The court accepted this and listed the matter at 3 p.m., said senior human rights lawyer K.K Rai.

“The court's observation was very important, that by putting up banners with photographs in this manner, you (the State) are encroaching upon the privacy, dignity and freedom of a person, and this appears to be an illegal act,” said Mr. Rai.