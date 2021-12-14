Nagaland’s Mon district ‘declared’ out of bounds for military

Konyak youths asked not to participate in recruitment rallies for the armed forces

The dominant Konyak Naga community has virtually made Nagaland’s Mon district out of bounds for the ‘Indian military’ until justice is delivered to the 14 civilians killed by security forces on December 4 and 5.

The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyaks, issued a statement on December 13, declaring “total restriction on the convoy of Indian military force and patrolling” across the Konyak territory.

“In accordance with the declaration made on December 7, the Konyaks shall not withdraw their non-cooperation with the Indian military forces until their charter of demands is fulfilled,” the organisations said.

The demands include punishment for the soldiers involved in the botched ambush leading to the deaths and putting the judgement against them in the public domain.

No military recruitment rallies

The union also disallowed military recruitment rallies in Mon district and asked the Konyak youth not to participate in such rallies.

The union directed landowners to immediately denounce the past land agreements signed for the setting up of military camps within Konyak areas. It further sought severance of all forms of public relations with the Indian Army.

“No Konyak village council, student or any society must accept any forms of developmental packages/sops from the military. Any forms of assured packages/sops from the military forces, if any, must be denounced,” the statement said.

The Konyak Union also asked the State government to take complete responsibility of the two survivors of the December 4 incident undergoing treatment in Assam.

The union directed the Oting village council to denounce the “commendable certificate” awarded to the village by the central government in 1958 for assisting it in maintaining peace in the region. The December 4 incident happened near Oting.

The Oting villagers had refused to accept ₹18.30 lakh paid as part of the total compensation for the families of the 14 victims. The compensation would be accepted only after the soldiers guilty of killing the villagers are punished, they said.