Nagaland asked to ban dog meat

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has appealed to the Nagaland government to ban the sale, smuggling and consumption of dog meat besides enforcing stringent animal welfare laws in the State.

FIAPO, India’s apex animal rights body, also offered to collaborate with local authorities in Nagaland for more awareness on animal laws.

“We are once again hit by shock and horror at recent images that have emerged from ‘animal markets’ in Dimapur (Nagaland’s commercial hub) where dogs are seen in terrified conditions, tied up in sacks, waiting at a wet market for their illegal slaughter, trade and consumption as meat,” FIAPO executive director Varda Mehrotra said in a statement on July 2.

The apex body hoped the State government would undertake a strong education campaign to bring about an “overall culture of acceptance of the ban”.

The FIAPO said it has been engaging with the Nagaland government since 2016, underlining how dogs suffer because of the demand for meat. It also claimed to have carried out undercover investigations on dog meat in the northeast.

“There has been no development on the promise of the government to ban dog meat in 2016. Smuggling and consumption continue,” the FIAPO said.

Smuggled in

The organisation said dogs are smuggled regularly to Nagaland from Assam and West Bengal. A dog, caught in Assam for ₹50, is sold for ₹1,000 in Nagaland’s wholesale market.

“Dog meat sells for ₹200 per kg on the streets of Nagaland, which is about ₹2,000 per dog,” said the FIAPO, which works with more than 160 member organisations across 70 cities in the country.

Nagaland and Mizoram-bound vehicles carrying dogs tied in gunny bags with their heads sticking out are frequently caught in Assam. But many such vehicles slip through the security cordons.