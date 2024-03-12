MVA's seat-sharing formula will be finalised after March 17: Chennithala

March 12, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Nandurbar

Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on March 12 said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised after March 17.

Addressing a press conference of the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nandurban, Mr. Chennithala said discussions were also underway with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, and all are moving ahead together without any difficulties.

“Talks are going on between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents about seat sharing, and the formula will be finalised after March 17. All parties have decided to work together equally taking forward a common ideology. There is no trouble in the MVA and all are moving ahead together,” he said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The MVA constituents – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) – have been holding hectic discussions to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

Asked about Prakash Ambedkar's letter to Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging a lack of coordination between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in seat-sharing discussions, Mr. Chennithala said the VBA chief is a good friend and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is in talks with him.

Mr. Ambedkar has already announced his candidates for Sangli and Wardha Lok Sabha constituencies, which the Congress generally contests.