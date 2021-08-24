Mob beats bangle seller in M.P.’s Indore over name

Minister says he gave fake identity

A 25-year-old man selling bangles on streets was beaten up by a mob after allegedly asking his name in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

When asked about the incident, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Monday that the row erupted after the man sold bangles to women by posing as a Hindu even as he belonged to another community.

A video of the incident, that took place on Sunday in Govind Nagar area of Indore, went viral on social media.

The Indore police have registered a case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, an official said.

In one of the viral clips, some people were purportedly seen thrashing the vendor, identified as Tasleem Ali, while he was asking for mercy.

In another video, a person beating up the vendor was seen accusing him of eve-teasing. The person was also seen abusing the vendor and inciting others to hit him. He was also seen warning the man not to be seen in the area henceforth.

When asked about the incident, Minister Narottam Mishra said as per the Home department’s report, the person had identified himself with a Hindu name while be belonged to another community, leading to the dispute.

The man filed a police complaint on Sunday night, alleging that five-six persons from the mob asked his name in the Govind Nagar area and when he told them his name, they started beating him.