Mehbooba Mufti denied passport after CID report

The former Jammu and Kashmir CM said she was refused a passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has been denied a passport after an "adverse" report by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the J&K police.

The Passport Officer, Srinagar, on Monday submitted to the High Court that the Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J&K, has categorised the application of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti as "not recommended passport case".

"As per norms, clear Police Verification Report (PVR) is mandatory (for issuance of a passport). The PVR received from the ADGP, CID, do not favour issuance of passport and (was) returned as 'not recommended for passport case'. In view of the CID report, your case was found to attract refusal under the provision Section 6(2) (c) of the Passport Act, 1967," the Passport Officer's submission reads.

Ms. Mufti had applied for a fresh passport on December 11, 2020. She has now been asked to appeal before the Joint Secretary (PSP) and the Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Patiala House, New Delhi, within 30 days "in case of any grievance against the decision".

Reacting to the decision, Ms. Mufti, in a tweet, said, "(The) Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India'. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation."

Ms. Mufti was among dozens of mainstream leaders arrested a day before the Centre ended J&K's special constitutional position on August 5, 2019. She was released in October 2020.