Other States

Meghalaya Cabinet approves draft water policy

A view of Khasi Hills in the district of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya, once the wettest place on earth. Though the State gets abundant rainfall it drains to Bangladesh.

A view of Khasi Hills in the district of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya, once the wettest place on earth. Though the State gets abundant rainfall it drains to Bangladesh.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Meghalaya's water policy has been drafted in consultation with experts in water conservation and protection of water bodies.

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a draft water policy to address water usages, issues of conservation and protection of water sources in the State on July 12.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma discussed the various aspects of the draft policy at length before approving it.

“All issues related to utilization of water and livelihood and how to preserve water bodies have been outlined in this policy including community participation in the implementation of this policy by constituting a water sanitation village council at the village level,” Mr. Tynsong said.

The policy was drafted by the state Water Resources department in consultation with experts in water conservation and protection of water bodies.

The deputy chief minister said that Meghalaya, being a hilly State, receives a lot of rainfall but the same water cannot be retained and all of the water reaches Bangladesh in no time.

Among the other issues discussed on the policy was the need to optimise usage and conservation of water, steps needed to protect water bodies and water sources including ground water, and protection of catchment and springshed areas.

Recently, the State government has launched the Jal Shakti mission to address the problems related to water.

The State cabinet has also approved the proposal of the Finance department to hike the salary of chairman and members of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission based on the recommendations of the fifth Meghalaya Pay Commission.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
environmental issues
water (natural resource)
Meghalaya
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2019 12:20:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/meghalaya-cabinet-approves-draft-water-policy/article28420052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY