Maoists gun down youth in Odisha

Local residents are seen in Phulbani town in Kandhamal district. Image for representatiojn.

Local residents are seen in Phulbani town in Kandhamal district. Image for representatiojn. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Maoists allegedly killed a youth in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Monday, suspecting him to be an informer of police, officials said.

The red rebels belonging to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed to have killed Nilakantha of Tikarpaju village, who suffered bullet injuries on his head.

The ultras have left posters at the spot confessing the crime, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal said.

They have also “categorically named 10 village leaders” and warned of similar consequences if they inform police about the Naxals’ activities, the officials said.

Police have launched a combing operation, Mr. Agarwal added.


