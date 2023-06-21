HamberMenu
Manipur violence | Firing reported on Tuesday night

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties

June 21, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Indian Army and police personnel patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Indian Army and police personnel patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. | Photo Credit: AFP

Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 p.m. on June 20.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

"The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu," an official said.

Also Read | Manipur mayhem, a manufactured schism 

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

"Between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

