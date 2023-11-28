Manipur tribal body to rally in six States for ‘separate administration’

November 28, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI An apex tribal organisation would hold rallies in six States on November 29 to intensify the demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki-Zo community in ethnic violence-scarred Manipur.

The rallies would be organised simultaneous in New Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura apart from the tribal areas of Manipur, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said.

The decision followed a meeting of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl. The MLAs, including seven of the BJP, have stayed away from Imphal since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

The 10 MLAs sought Mr. Zoramthanga’s intervention to solve the ethnic crisis in Manipur. Their inability to return to the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley led to the demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki-Zo people.

The Centre and the Manipur government headed by Nongthombam Biren Singh have turned down the demand as it would affect the territorial integrity of the State.

“It has been made more than evident that the Kuki-Zo people, given tags such as illegal immigrants and narco-terrorists, are unwanted in Imphal Valley. The rally has been planned to intensify our demand apart from seeking the removal of N. Biren Singh as Manipur’s Chief Minister,” an ITLF spokesperson said.

Mr. Zoramthanga said the Manipur MLAs met him recently and sought his help for resolving the ethnic crisis in their State. “I advised them to keep in touch with the Central leaders for regular updates on what is happening in Manipur,” he said.

Mr. Zoramthanga, confident that the Mizo National Front would retain power after the Assembly election results are out on December 3, said Mizoram would always accommodate the people belonging to the Zo family from everywhere.

Mizoram is currently providing shelter to more than 35,000 refugees from Manipur, Myanmar, Bangladesh. All belong to the Zo ethnic stock.