Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, an official said

August 06, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Meanwhile, tyres and articles were burnt by protestors to block a road during a protest on August 5 against the killing of three persons by militants at Kwakta in Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, tyres and articles were burnt by protestors to block a road during a protest on August 5 against the killing of three persons by militants at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on August 6.

The incident happened on August 5 evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, they said, adding that firefighters doused the blaze.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

